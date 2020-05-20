Boston Globe Obituaries
|
EDWARD TALBOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD F. TALBOT

EDWARD F. TALBOT Obituary
TALBOT, Edward F. Of South Boston, May 16, 2020. Devoted son to the late Philip J. of South Boston, and the late Margaret F. (Connolly) Talbot. Devoted father of Kathleen Talbot Piccinin and her husband Kevin of West Roxbury, Joseph and his wife Katherine of Milton, Timothy and his companion Erin Ferris of Dorchester. Loving brother of the late John J. and his wife Constance of Danvers, Phillip J. Talbot, Jr. and his wife Katherine of Dorchester, Maureen McDonagh and her late husband Patrick of Dorchester, Thomas E. and his late wife Jayne of South Boston. Loving grandfather of Julia, Anthony, Grace and Joseph. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. United States Marine Corps Veteran. Funeral Service and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Talbot may be made to Season's Hospice, 597 Randolph Ave., Milton, MA 02186. O'Brien Funeral Home

South Boston 617 269 1600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
