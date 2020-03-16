|
TOOMEY, Edward F. Jr. Of Burlington, MA, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 14, 2020 alongside family. He was 77 years old. He is survived by his 3 children: Patrick Toomey of Reading, MA, Katherine Dulong of Chelmsford, MA, and Suzanne McNamara and her husband Justin McNamara of Westford, MA. He is also survived by his former wife, Lois Rogers Toomey of Chelmsford, MA and his 5 grandchildren: Thomas (Teddy), Ella, Charlotte, Cameron and Rose. In addition, he is survived by his only sister Rita Cunningham of West Dennis, MA, and his nieces Colleen and Kristin, and nephew Edward. At Ed's request, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the David C. James Hospice Unit 2C, E.N. Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020