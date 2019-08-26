Boston Globe Obituaries
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
North Quincy, MA
WELCH, Edward F. Age 90, of North Quincy and Dorchester, passed away peacefully August 25th. Beloved husband of the late Margaret T. (McKinnon). Devoted father of Mark O. and his wife Cathleen of Braintree, Julie P. of Quincy, Edward and his wife Patty of Dorchester, Mary Lou Maroney and her husband Vincent of Rockland, Cathy Pasquantonio of Milton and Pamela Welch Ruffo of Dorchester. Brother of the late Barbara Murray of Quincy. Also survived by 12 cherished grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, North Quincy, Thursday morning at 10. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Wednesday, 4 to 8 pm. Retired Housing Inspector of Boston Inspectional Services. WWII Army Veteran. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home MIlton (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019
