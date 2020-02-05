|
WONG, Edward F.M. Of Waltham. Husband of Nellie E. (Lee) Wong. Father of Irene C. Wong (Michael A. Moretti), Roger V. Wong (Patricia A.), all of Waltham, and Michael V. Wong (Karen) of Garnett Valley, PA. Brother of Bolton 'Bobby' Wong of Framingham and the late Allan, Francis and Clifford Wong, Priscilla Lee and Florence Yuen. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Edward's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Sunday, February 9th, from 2 to 5 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Monday morning, before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in his name may be made to Saint Mary's Parish, 133 School Street, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020