PERCY, Edward Francis Age 94, of Cohasset, formerly of South Weymouth and South Braintree, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann Marie (Signorelli). Devoted father of Sheryl Ann Percy of Milton, and Jeanne Marie Spence and her husband Richard of Scituate. Grandfather of Michela Catherine Valente, Nicole Marie, Gabrielle Jeanne, and Robert Charles Dongara, Richard William and Jordan Keith Spence. Brother of the late Harrison W. Jordan and his wife Mary, Jack Percy, and Joseph Percy and his wife Betty. Brother in law of William Signorelli and his late wife, Nancy and predeceased by Mary R. Green, Theresa Signorelli, Vito Signorelli and wife Sheila, Barbara Gunville and husband Richard, Katherine Igo and husband Paul. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Ed was a graduate of BC High Class of 1946. He went on to attend Boston College and Northeastern to study law. He joined his brother Jack and together they owned Miller Studio until Jack's passing in 1976. He grew the business to be one of the most successful photography Studio's in the country, receiving numerous awards for his business acumen from Eastman Kodak. He was past president of The Quincy Rotary Club, where he received the Paul Harris Award. Ed delighted in writing the Rotary bulletin for many years, which he did with wit and charm. Ed was Past President of the Quincy Chamber of Commerce, and a Past Master of the Grange. He served for many years as a director of the Shipbuilder's Cooperative Bank. Ed was an active parishioner in St Francis Xavier and St. Anthony's. His charitable spirit was noticeable and he was dedicated to many charities.
Family and friends are invited to Visiting Hours on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 4-8 pm, in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), COHASSET, and on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 10 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 11 am, in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset, followed by interment in Woodside Cemetery, Cohasset. In Ed's spirt of giving, please consider smiling at a stranger and doing a kind deed. For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781-383-0200
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019