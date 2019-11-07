Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine Church
549 Washington St.
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD SCANLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD FRANCIS SCANLAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD FRANCIS SCANLAN Obituary
SCANLAN, Edward Francis Of Norwood, formerly of Needham, passed away on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Catherine E. (Hulme) Scanlan. Devoted father of Mary Bridget Parker of West Roxbury, Jeannine M. Coppola & her husband Alfred of Norwood, Michael G. Scanlan & his wife Laura of Holliston, and Frederick H. Scanlan & his wife Carrie of Needham and the late Thomas Patrick Scanlan. Brother of the late Rev. Thomas Scanlan, Mary Skayhan and John J. Scanlan & his surviving wife Marge Scanlan. Loving grandfather of Teresa Rose Coppola, Trey Coppola, Melanie Scanlan, and Isabella Scanlan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Catherine Church, 549 Washington St., Norwood, MA on Tuesday, November 12th at 11:00AM. Interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Edward's name can be donated to www.arcsouthnorfolk.org or www.cotting.org Gillooly Funeral Home www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Edward Francis SCANLAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gillooly Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -