SCANLAN, Edward Francis Of Norwood, formerly of Needham, passed away on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Catherine E. (Hulme) Scanlan. Devoted father of Mary Bridget Parker of West Roxbury, Jeannine M. Coppola & her husband Alfred of Norwood, Michael G. Scanlan & his wife Laura of Holliston, and Frederick H. Scanlan & his wife Carrie of Needham and the late Thomas Patrick Scanlan. Brother of the late Rev. Thomas Scanlan, Mary Skayhan and John J. Scanlan & his surviving wife Marge Scanlan. Loving grandfather of Teresa Rose Coppola, Trey Coppola, Melanie Scanlan, and Isabella Scanlan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Catherine Church, 549 Washington St., Norwood, MA on Tuesday, November 12th at 11:00AM. Interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Edward's name can be donated to www.arcsouthnorfolk.org or www.cotting.org Gillooly Funeral Home www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019