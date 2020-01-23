|
|
WOODS, Edward Franklin DMD Age 99+, died peacefully on January 5, 2020. He was known for his generosity, kindness, and being a true gentleman. Born in Cohasset, MA on August 25, 1920, a graduate of Tabor Academy '39, Bowdoin College '43, Tufts Dental School ?50. Practiced general dentistry in Cohasset for 41 years. Member of Union Boat Club of Boston, Henley winner in 1939. Longtime member and secretary of NH Society of the Cincinnati, discovered an original Dunlap Broadside of the Declaration of Independence, awarded the Washington-Lafayette Eagle for Service of the Highest Distinction. Active in Cohasset community almost 70 years, played tennis into his 90s. Raised award-winning orchids. Beloved husband of the late Lucia Russell (Hedge) Woods. Survived by William H. Woods of Menlo Park, CA; Anne A. Norwood and husband Kenneth of Charlottesville, VA; Susan C. Spofford and husband Robert of Cohasset, MA; Jonathan T. Woods and wife Alice of Wilton, CT. Adored by 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. His sister, Gertrude (Sis) Boyd lives in Mountain Lakes, NJ. Predeceased by brothers Carleton (Bud), Joseph, and Edward (Ted).
Visiting Hours will be held at the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer St., COHASSET, on Friday, January 31st, from 5-8 pm. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 1st, at 11:00, at the First Parish Church, 23 N. Main St., Cohasset.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the American Independence Museum, c/o Emma Stratton, One Governor's Lane, Exeter, NH 03833,
independencemuseum.org or to the First Parish in Cohasset Capital Campaign, 23 North Main St., Cohasset, MA 02025, firstparishcohasset.org Full obituary: www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020