EDWARD G. CHANDLER

EDWARD G. CHANDLER Obituary
CHANDLER, Edward G. Of North Reading, formerly of Saugus, died unexpectedly on May 20, 2020, age 91. Beloved husband of 68 years to the late Jeannette M. Chandler. Loving father of Janice Joubert and her husband Matthew and Susan Walden and her husband Ross and late son, Michael Chandler; brother of the late Robert and Sylvia Chandler; grandfather of Jillian and Matthew Joubert, Chandler and Alice Walden. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private, due to the current COVID-19 situation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the . U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla Commander. Director of Stations for Delta Express, World Airways and Air New England, former Executive VP for Winnipesaukee Airlines and Maine Air Manager. Also worked for United Airlines, TWA, Piedmont and Precision Airways. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2020
