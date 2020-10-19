SPENCER, Edward Guerrant, Sr. Age 100, of Concord, formerly of Berkeley Heights, NJ, died on October 9, 2020 at Carleton-Willard, Bedford, MA. He was married for sixty-seven years to the late Necia Bernice (Jellison) Spencer. Son of the late William Henry Spencer Sr. and Helen Guerrant (Hilldrup) Spencer of Falls Church, Virginia. Father to Edward G. Spencer Jr. of Boston and Quincy, MA, and Viviane Boyd, to Dr. Thomas J. Spencer and his wife, Christy Barbee, of Carlisle, MA. Grandfather to Nicole B. Spencer and Tosh B. Spencer. He was the brother of Helen Hilldrup (Spencer) Wildnauer and her husband, the late John Pepper Wildnauer, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, and the late William Henry Spencer Jr. and his wife, Harriet Bell (Camp) Spencer, of Leesburg, VA, and the late John Wesley Spencer and his wife, Arabelle (Reed) Spencer, of Fairfax, VA. He was a physicist who worked at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory and in the Solid State Division at Bell Laboratories, NJ. Interment will be private at Burr Cemetery, Freeport, ME. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit www.concordfuneral.com View the online memorial for Edward Guerrant, Sr. SPENCER