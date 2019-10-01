|
|
GORHAM, Edward H. Vietnam US Army Veteran Of Mashpee, formerly of Bourne and Norfolk, September 29, 2019, age 75. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (O'Connell) Gorham and the late Dorothy "Dolly" (Schaefer) Gorham. Loving father of Edward H. Gorham, Jr. of Attleboro and stepfather of Kelly Moore and her husband John "Rusty" of Uxbridge. Cherished grandfather of Jessica Gorham of Franklin, Avery Moore of Uxbridge, and Connor Moore of Uxbridge. Brother of Paul Gorham of Washington, the late Arthur Gorham, the late Daniel Gorham, and the late James Gorham. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Ed's Life Celebration on Monday from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Christ the King Church, 3 Job's Fishing Road, Mashpee on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA of Cape Cod, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019