Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
3 Job's Fishing Road
Mashpee, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD GORHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD H. GORHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD H. GORHAM Obituary
GORHAM, Edward H. Vietnam US Army Veteran Of Mashpee, formerly of Bourne and Norfolk, September 29, 2019, age 75. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (O'Connell) Gorham and the late Dorothy "Dolly" (Schaefer) Gorham. Loving father of Edward H. Gorham, Jr. of Attleboro and stepfather of Kelly Moore and her husband John "Rusty" of Uxbridge. Cherished grandfather of Jessica Gorham of Franklin, Avery Moore of Uxbridge, and Connor Moore of Uxbridge. Brother of Paul Gorham of Washington, the late Arthur Gorham, the late Daniel Gorham, and the late James Gorham. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Ed's Life Celebration on Monday from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Christ the King Church, 3 Job's Fishing Road, Mashpee on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA of Cape Cod, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now