DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Saint Francis Cemetery
JENNINGS, Edward H. "Buzzy" Of East Walpole, May 1, 2020, age 81. Beloved husband of Dorothy Theresa (Bisdnack) Jennings. Loving brother of Elinor Ober of Walpole, the late Catherine Timmins, the late Betty Stevens, the late Mary Grow, the late Sonny Jennings, the late Paul Jennings, the late Dicky Jennings, and the late Euretta Crown. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community, and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Buzzy's family has decided that his Visitation and Funeral Services will be private. Interment will take place in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Walpole Area VNA, P.O. Box 252, Walpole, MA 02081 or The Walpole Food Pantry, P.O. Box 43, Walpole, MA 02081. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -