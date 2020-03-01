|
MARQUEZ, Edward H. Of Brighton, passed away on February 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Crowley) Marquez. Devoted father of Edward J. Marquez of Watertown, Philip J. Marquez & his partner Gillian Khan of Allston, Cheryl A. Burley & her husband Jack of Watertown, and Mary I. LoCascio & her husband Sonny of Haverhill. Loving grandfather of Anthony M. LoCascio. Brother of Donato Marquez & his wife Eleanor of Fairfield, CA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave., BRIGHTON, on Wednesday, March 4th, at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Tuesday, March 3rd, from 4-8pm. Interment at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Eddie was a Marine Veteran of the Korean War. Lifetime member of the Post 669, Allston. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 2, 2020