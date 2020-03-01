Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD MARQUEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD H. MARQUEZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD H. MARQUEZ Obituary
MARQUEZ, Edward H. Of Brighton, passed away on February 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Crowley) Marquez. Devoted father of Edward J. Marquez of Watertown, Philip J. Marquez & his partner Gillian Khan of Allston, Cheryl A. Burley & her husband Jack of Watertown, and Mary I. LoCascio & her husband Sonny of Haverhill. Loving grandfather of Anthony M. LoCascio. Brother of Donato Marquez & his wife Eleanor of Fairfield, CA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave., BRIGHTON, on Wednesday, March 4th, at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Tuesday, March 3rd, from 4-8pm. Interment at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Eddie was a Marine Veteran of the Korean War. Lifetime member of the Post 669, Allston. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -