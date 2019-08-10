|
WHALLEY, Edward H. Jr. Of Lynnfield August 9. Beloved husband of Mary Rae (Keefe) Whalley. Loving father of Edward K. Whalley of Lynnfield, Ellen P. Eckenrood and husband Jim of Newton, Elizabeth A. Mattes and husband Jeff of Doylestown, PA, and Kenneth B. Whalley and wife Beth of Topsfield. Also survived by his 7 grandchildren, Tiffany, Kate, Henry, Adam, Ava, Jackson, and Lauren. Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Friday, August 16 in St. James Church, 156 Federal St., Salem at 11AM. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday from 4-7PM. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Salem.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019