Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave.
WAKEFIELD, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Church
156 Federal St.
Salem, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD WHALLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD H. WHALLEY Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD H. WHALLEY Jr. Obituary
WHALLEY, Edward H. Jr. Of Lynnfield August 9. Beloved husband of Mary Rae (Keefe) Whalley. Loving father of Edward K. Whalley of Lynnfield, Ellen P. Eckenrood and husband Jim of Newton, Elizabeth A. Mattes and husband Jeff of Doylestown, PA, and Kenneth B. Whalley and wife Beth of Topsfield. Also survived by his 7 grandchildren, Tiffany, Kate, Henry, Adam, Ava, Jackson, and Lauren. Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Friday, August 16 in St. James Church, 156 Federal St., Salem at 11AM. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday from 4-7PM. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Salem.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now