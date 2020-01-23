Boston Globe Obituaries
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Church
43 Pine St.
Exeter, MA
Burial
Following Services
Little River Cemetery
corner of Atlantic Ave. and Woodland Rd
North Hampton, MA
EDWARD HAYDEN "TED" EATON

EATON, Edward Hayden "Ted" Age 68, of Kensington, NH, former longtime resident of Concord, MA, Jan. 16, 2020. Ted leaves his wife, Cindy (Parrott) Eaton, and his son, Timothy Hayden Eaton, both of Kensington, NH, his brother, Robert Gooding Eaton and his wife, Betty L. Anderson, of Rye, NH; and six nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Saturday, Feb. 8th, at Christ Church, 43 Pine St., Exeter, NH, at 11 am. Burial following the Service (weather permitting) in Little River Cemetery, corner of Atlantic Ave. and Woodland Rd., North Hampton, NH. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ted's memory may be made to The Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For his full obituary/online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
