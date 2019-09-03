|
HEALY, Edward "Ted" Age 51, of Chicago, IL, formerly of Weymouth, passed away at home on August 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Julie Healy (nee Crosby); devoted son of Thomas and Janet (nee Driscoll) Healy of Weymouth; loyal brother of the late Denise Healy, Thomas Healy (Julie) of Quincy, Brian Healy (Lisa) of Malverne, NY; cherished uncle of many; dear friend of countless. Born and raised in Weymouth, Ted graduated from Archbishop Williams High School, where he is a Hall of Fame inductee for football. He moved onto Indiana to attend the University of Notre Dame, where he was a 4-year member of the Notre Dame Football team. As an offensive guard, Ted played in the Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Sugar Bowl, and won the 1988 National Championship in the Fiesta Bowl. After graduating in 1990, Ted went to Winston-Salem, NC, where he was a graduate assistant football coach while earning his master's degree at Wake Forest University. Ted had a highly successful career in corporate security in the Midwest and the United Kingdom. Additionally, Ted maintained a rabid interest in real-estate and achieved great success in that area, as well. While all of these are wonderful accomplishments, none of them defined Ted. Above all else, Ted was a devoted family man, an incredible husband, son, and brother. He was a fiercely loyal friend and a consummate gentleman. His presence filled a room and his laugh was contagious. Everyone wanted to be around Ted. Second only to his love for his wife and his family, he loved a few simple things: football, cold beer, good pizza, and Brant Rock. Ted will be deeply missed by all of those fortunate enough to have known and loved him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Friday, 4-8 PM, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the Funeral Home at 9:15 AM, on Saturday, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ted may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019