|
|
SHIBATA, Dr. Edward Isamu Age 77, of Falmouth, passed away on November 23, 2019. Born March 1, 1942, in Gallup, New Mexico, to Edward L. and Toshie (Jean) Shibata. Survived by his wife Frances (Hatch) of Falmouth; brothers: David L. and his wife Sandra H. of Bloomington, Minnesota, and Rick T. of Richmond, California; nephew Jason T. and his wife Lisa N. and daughters Lucy and Maya of Los Angeles, California; and niece Juliane B. and her husband Pierre Hecker of Northfield, Minnesota. A Service in Edward's memory, to which all are invited, will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at two o'clock in the afternoon, in the Chapel of the John Wesley United Methodist Church, 270 Gifford Street, Falmouth. Burial will be later, in his hometown of Gallup, New Mexico. For online guestbook, full obituary and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020