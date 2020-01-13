Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapel of the John Wesley United Methodist Church
270 Gifford Street
Falmouth, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD SHIBATA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. EDWARD ISAMU SHIBATA


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. EDWARD ISAMU SHIBATA Obituary
SHIBATA, Dr. Edward Isamu Age 77, of Falmouth, passed away on November 23, 2019. Born March 1, 1942, in Gallup, New Mexico, to Edward L. and Toshie (Jean) Shibata. Survived by his wife Frances (Hatch) of Falmouth; brothers: David L. and his wife Sandra H. of Bloomington, Minnesota, and Rick T. of Richmond, California; nephew Jason T. and his wife Lisa N. and daughters Lucy and Maya of Los Angeles, California; and niece Juliane B. and her husband Pierre Hecker of Northfield, Minnesota. A Service in Edward's memory, to which all are invited, will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at two o'clock in the afternoon, in the Chapel of the John Wesley United Methodist Church, 270 Gifford Street, Falmouth. Burial will be later, in his hometown of Gallup, New Mexico. For online guestbook, full obituary and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -