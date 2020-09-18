1/
EDWARD J. BALDASSARI
BALDASSARI, Edward J. Korean War US Army Veteran Of Walpole, September 15, 2020, age 91. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn M. (Sullivan) Baldassari. Loving father of James E. Baldassari and his wife, Karen, of Venice, Florida and John J. Baldassari of Millis. Cherished grandfather of Matthew D. Baldassari of Walpole. Brother of Emilio Baldassari of Walpole, the late Angelina F. Palladini and the late Lea Baldassari. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Edward's family has decided that his funeral mass will be private with interment taking place in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE.


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
