Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
1 Church Square
Franklin, MA
BEARGEON, Edward J. WWII US Army Veteran Of Franklin, formerly of Walpole, June 17, 2019, age 97. Beloved husband of the late Virginia M. (Dupuis) Beargeon. Loving father of Christine B. Carini and her husband, Chris, of Franklin and the late Carol E. Antak. Cherished grandfather of Matthew Carini. Brother of the late Teri Mayer and Amy Sherwood. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Ed's Memorial Mass in Saint Mary's Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin on Monday at 10 AM. Interment will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. At the request of Ed's family, a Celebration of his Life will take place at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either: The , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or the Special Olympics of New Hampshire, 650 Elm Street, 2nd Floor, Manchester, NH 03101. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
