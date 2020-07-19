Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barile Family Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Patrick Church
71 Central Street
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
Saint Patrick's Cemetery
Elm Street
Stoneham , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD CARPENITO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD J. CARPENITO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD J. CARPENITO Obituary
CARPENITO, Edward J. Of Wakefield, formerly of Stoneham, July 18, 2020 at age 86. Beloved husband for 61 years of Constance (Fuligni) "Connie" Carpenito. Devoted father of Eddie Carpenito and his wife Lynda, Larry Carpenito and his wife Kim, and Ron Carpenito and his wife Deb. Cherished grandfather of Nichole, Jason, Nicholas, Anna Marie, and Stephanie. Doting great-grandfather of Daniel. Dear brother of the late George Carpenito and his late wife Terri, the late Tony Carpenito and his surviving wife Leana, the late Phil Carpenito and his surviving wife Ellie, the late John Carpenito and his surviving wife Josie, and the late Pat Carpenito and his late wife Betty. US Army Veteran. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, Wednesday, July 22nd, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Edward's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Edward's Family on Tuesday, July 21st, from 4-8pm, in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator available. Face coverings must be worn at all times while in the funeral home and guests are required to follow safe social distancing guidelines. Per MA regulations, no more than 40% of funeral home capacity will be allowed in at one time. Interment with Military Honors will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Stoneham. Please honor Edward by making donations in his memory to the American Kidney Association, MA Chapter, 220 West Central St. Ste. 220, Natick, MA 01760. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes

Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories

781.438.2280
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barile Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -