CARPENITO, Edward J. Of Wakefield, formerly of Stoneham, July 18, 2020 at age 86. Beloved husband for 61 years of Constance (Fuligni) "Connie" Carpenito. Devoted father of Eddie Carpenito and his wife Lynda, Larry Carpenito and his wife Kim, and Ron Carpenito and his wife Deb. Cherished grandfather of Nichole, Jason, Nicholas, Anna Marie, and Stephanie. Doting great-grandfather of Daniel. Dear brother of the late George Carpenito and his late wife Terri, the late Tony Carpenito and his surviving wife Leana, the late Phil Carpenito and his surviving wife Ellie, the late John Carpenito and his surviving wife Josie, and the late Pat Carpenito and his late wife Betty. US Army Veteran. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, Wednesday, July 22nd, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Edward's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Edward's Family on Tuesday, July 21st, from 4-8pm, in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator available. Face coverings must be worn at all times while in the funeral home and guests are required to follow safe social distancing guidelines. Per MA regulations, no more than 40% of funeral home capacity will be allowed in at one time. Interment with Military Honors will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Stoneham. Please honor Edward by making donations in his memory to the American Kidney Association, MA Chapter, 220 West Central St. Ste. 220, Natick, MA 01760. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2020