DOHERTY, Edward J. Of Marshfield, formerly of Peabody & Melrose, passed away November 28, 2019, surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of 67 years to the late Ruth "Jean" (Canole) Doherty. Treasuring his everlasting memory are his children: Kathleen Melaragni of Naperville, Illinois; Colleen McDonnell and her husband Thomas of Braintree; Edward J. Doherty, Jr. and his wife Beth of Londonderry, NH and Patrice Parry and her husband Kevin of Marshfield. He also leaves his grandchildren: Caitlin and Kevin Melaragni, Cameron and John McDonnell, Lauren and Katherine Doherty and Douglas and Neal Parry. He was the son of the late Edward and Katherine Doherty; brother of the late Elaine Richard and the late Marjorie Murano. Ed is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, December 6 2019, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster St., MELROSE. Funeral Procession from Gately Funeral Home on Saturday, December 7th, at 8:45 AM, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Adelaide's Church, 708 Lowell Street, Peabody. Interment with military honors at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake Street, Peabody.(WWII Navy Veteran) Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or at [email protected] To send a message of condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019