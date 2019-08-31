|
FEENEY, Edward J. Of Dorchester, formerly of Spiddal, Co. Galway, Ireland, passed peacefully on August 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary T. (Kelly) Feeney. Loving father of Kevin & his wife Dale of Dorchester, Margaret Kershaw & her husband Paul of NJ, Edward & his wife Ann of Weymouth, Sean (B.P.D.) & his wife Christina of Squantum, Peter & his wife Patti of Dorchester, and the late Anne Marie. Devoted grandfather of Jill, Katie, Kevin, Noah, Dylan, Sean E., and Caitlin. Cherished great-grandfather of Lila, Haddie, and Holly. Dear brother of Kathleen Keady of Belmont, and the late James Keady, Ann Keady, Bridie Keady, Patrick Feeney, and Maryann Flaherty. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Edward was a longtime employee of the Boston Gas Company. He was also a proud Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Army, and usher in St. Brendan's Church. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Wednesday, from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brendan's Church, Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Edward to St. Brendan's Church, 15 Rita Rd., Dorchester, MA 02124. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019