GARBARINO, Edward J. Of North Reading, formerly of Malden, June 8, 2019, age 87. Beloved husband of 58 years to Carole M. (Peacock) Garbarino; loving of father of Richard B. Garbarino and his wife Maryann of Nashua, NH and Jon D. Garbarino and his wife Kerri of Amherst, NH; brother of Joan Zaia of Contoocook, NH, the late John A. and Robert J. Garbarino; grandfather of Kate (Garbarino) Bennett and her husband Nick of NY and Christine (Garbarino) Roth and her husband Capt. Stephen Roth of NC; great-grandfather of Caroline and Anna of NC; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral service at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING, on Friday, June 14 at 11 AM. Calling Hours on Thursday, June 13 from 4 to 7 PM. Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Peabody. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the or to the . Retired U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, also a retired Boston Edison employee. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com



