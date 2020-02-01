Boston Globe Obituaries
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
44 East Central Street (Rt. 35)
Natick, MA
View Map
EDWARD J. GEARON

EDWARD J. GEARON Obituary
GEARON, Edward J. Of Bellingham, formerly of Belmont, passed away on January 31, 2020. Longtime companion of Carol Moores for 36 years. Devoted father of Christopher Gearon of Baltimore, MD and Susan Gearon of Washington, DC. Brother of the late John Gearon. Also survived by two grandchildren. Son of the late John and Mary Gearon. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Wednesday, February 5th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central Street (Rt. 35), Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Tuesday, February 4th from 4-7pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery Natick. Edward was a proud member of the United States Navy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edward may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 72 East Concord Street, Boston, MA 02118. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
