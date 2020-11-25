1/1
EDWARD J. GONSALVES
1933 - 2020
GONSALVES, Edward J. Age 87, of Brockton, died peacefully November 21, 2020. Husband of the late Lois M. (Thorner). Father of Edward J. Gonsalves, Jr. and his wife Christine of Stoughton and James F. Gonsalves and his wife Ann of Raynham. Grandfather of Meghan and Kerrie-Ann and great-grandfather of Aaliyah Marie. Brother of Teresa McGrath of FL and the late Manuel Gonsalves, Mary Texiera, Joseph Gonsalves, Isabel Hinchliffe, John Gonsalves, Augustine Cavanaugh, Elizabeth "Betty" Gonsalves, Frank Gonsalves, Anthony Gonsalves. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Corporal in the United States Army. Former employee of Plymouth Rubber and Draper Company. Visiting Hours will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON, on Sunday from 4-8 PM, with Covid-19 precautions of mandatory face masks and social distancing required. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church with Burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in West Bridgewater. Donations in his memory may be made to: Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 10 Riverside Dr., Lakeville, MA 02347. Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
