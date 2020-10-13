1/1
EDWARD J. GRIFFIN III
GRIFFIN, Edward J. III Of Everett. October 3 beloved husband of Rene (McGloin) and the loving father of Gail Griffin of Everett, Edward Griffin of Chelsea, Michael Griffin of Everett and Lynda Saitta and her husband Anthony of Derry, NH. Proud grandfather of Haley, DeAnna, Anthony, Matthew and Nicole and brother of Catherine Rumson and her husband William of FL, Patricia Brielle of FL, Eileen Griffin of Everett and the Late Diane Telerico. Funeral Services were private. Murphy OHara Funeral Home 617-387-0506 / murphyohara.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
