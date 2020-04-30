|
|
HALE, Edward J. Of Melrose, April 26, 2020, at age 95. Beloved husband of the late Ruth M. (Gooley) Hale with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. Devoted father of Robert Hale and his wife Nancy of Concord, NC, Gary Hale and his wife Lynn of Melrose, and Ted Hale and his wife Michelle of Ellington, CT. Also survived by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be announced when all may gather to honor, remember and celebrate the life of Ed Hale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chelsea Soldiers' Home, Patient Activity Fund, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150 Attn: Superintendent's Office. For online tribute or to express your condolences, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020