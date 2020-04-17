Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for EDWARD HOGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD J. HOGAN

EDWARD J. HOGAN Obituary
HOGAN, Edward J. Of Watertown died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Pineknoll Nursing Center due to the Covid-19 virus. Ed was born in Newfoundland, Canada and came to the U.S. settling in Watertown, MA with his family at the age of 10. Ed remained in Watertown most of his life where he married his late wife, Sheila M. (Dempsey) Hogan. In 1963, Ed enlisted into the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. Ed was also predeceased by his parents, the late Ronald J. Hogan and Mary E. Hogan, and brothers Brendan, Ronald and sister Marie E. (Hogan) Farrar. Throughout his many years living around Watertown Sq., Ed became known by many and is remembered as a having a friendly, gregarious manner, and a generous heart. Ed is survived by many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. Funeral service and burial from the Macdonald, Rockwell & Macdonald Funeral Home in Watertown will be private due to the ongoing pandemic crisis. MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Edward J. HOGAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
