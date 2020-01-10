Boston Globe Obituaries
HYNES, Edward J. Of West Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Burlington, Dec. 24. Beloved son of the late James J., Jr., & Lauretta M. (Doyle) Hynes. Loving brother of Denise Fleisner & her husband Paul of Derry, NH, Donna Hart & her husband Mike of Happy Valley, OR, Susan Hynes of Burlington, James Hynes & his wife Dawn of The Woodlands, TX and Pamela Pastore & her husband Ralph of Wilmington. Ed is also survived by many aunts & uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, on Saturday, January 18, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ed's name may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131 or online to www.pkdcure.org/tribute For obituary & online guestbook, see sullivanfuneralhome.net For directions www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
