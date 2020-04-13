|
|
KILLION, Edward J. Jr. Of Dedham, April 10. Age 91. Beloved husband of the late Florence M. (Capone) and dear father of Edward J., III and his wife Gail of Jacksonville, FL, Mark G. and his wife Francesca of Norwood, and Francis D. Killion of Burlington, NJ. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Services and interment in Brookdale Cemetery will be private. For obituary and guestbook, please visit Funeral Home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Edward J. Jr. KILLION
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020