|
|
LANGLEY, Edward J. Of Winthrop and Woburn, Sept. 18, 2019, at 97 years of age. Devoted husband of 75 years to Marjorie (Aiken). Dear father of Edward J. Langley and his wife Barbara of Acton, Kathleen Allenbrook and her husband Mike of FL, Karen Langley and her husband Charlie Carr of Methuen and Margery Fuccione and her husband John of Burlington. Cherished grandfather of Brian Langley and his wife Erin, Colleen Thompson and her husband Jeff, Ronnie Weafer and his wife Anaika, Stefanie Rogers and her husband Wayne, Michael Weafer and his wife Amy, Quiana Langley-Carr and her partner Ivette Fajardo, Kareem Langley-Carr, Carol Fuccione and her husband Nick Seagers, Lisa Fuccione and her husband Peter Mitchell and the late Eddie Langley. Great-grandfather to Brenden, Payton, Kennedy, Cooper, Matt, Nora, Chase, Max, Olivia, Nathan, Zeia, Auni, Victoria, Jackson, Fiona and Colin. Also survived by his sister, Joan Sullivan of Woburn. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Jimmy Fund at www.jimmyfund.org or at For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Late Army veteran WWII. Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
View the online memorial for Edward J. LANGLEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 20, 2019