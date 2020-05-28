Boston Globe Obituaries
LAVIN, Edward J. Jr. Age 73, of Bridgewater, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his residence under the care of his family and hospice. He was the loving husband of Karen L. (Kuntz) Lavin for 48 years.

Born November 6, 1946 in Boston, he was a son of the late Edward J. Lavin, Sr. and Margaret M. (McCormack) Lavin. Edward served in the United States Army Reserves for a short period of time. He attended college at Burdett College in Boston and Curry College in Milton, where he received his Bachelor's degree.

Edward met the love of his life, Karen, in 1972. He worked for State Street Bank for 35 years until his retirement in 2003. Edward loved vacationing with his family, especially trips to Las Vegas and Disney World. He also enjoyed golf. Most of all, he loved his family.

He is survived by his wife Karen L. (Kuntz) Lavin, his daughter Christine Kane and her husband Phillip of Plymouth, his grandchildren Christopher, Joshua, and Shiloh Kane, his brother Kevin Lavin of South Weymouth, as well as his many friends and work associates.

All Funeral arrangements for Edward are private due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2020
