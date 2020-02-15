|
LENKIEWICZ, Edward J. Sr. Of Chelsea, on February 13th. Beloved husband of 58 years to the late Florence Lenkiewicz. Devoted father of Paula Lenkiewicz of Chelsea, Joyce A. Dabene and her husband Paul, Sr. of South Weymouth and Edward J. Lenkiewicz, Jr. of Chelsea. Cherished grandfather of Paul Dabene, Jr. and Nicole Dabene. Dear brother of Jean Guilmette of Chelsea, the late Stella Badessa, Stephanie, Alice, John S. and Anthony Lenkiewicz. Visiting Hours: will be held on Thursday, February 20th from 4 - 8 P.M. in the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral on Friday at 9:00 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church, 163 Chestnut St., Chelsea at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. Late WW II Army Air Corp Veteran, Late member Chelsea Yacht Club and PPC Chelsea. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020