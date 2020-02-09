|
LITTLE, Edward J. Sr. Of Braintree, formerly of East Boston, died February 7, 2020. Ed proudly served in the US Air Force and went on to have a successful 35 year career with the Boston Globe. Ed was an avid sports fan that cherished his Boston teams. He coached little league and babe Ruth for many years. Ed was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Rothwell) Little of Braintree. Devoted father of April Canfield of NC, Denise English and her husband Tom of Braintree and Edward J. Little, Jr. and his wife Trisha of FL. Cherished Papa of Thomas, Jennifer, Dylan and Olivia. Loving brother of Maureen Bohannan of Braintree and Valerie Molloy of SC. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Tuesday, 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. S. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the Funeral Home at 9 AM, Wednesday, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Clare's Church, Braintree, at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2020