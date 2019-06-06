|
LOCKE, Edward J. Of Hingham, passed away June 5th, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Judith M. (Ashman). Father of Thomas J. Locke and his wife Lynne of Hingham, Stephen D. Locke of S. Boston and Diana V. Smith and her husband Eric of Norwell. Brother of Richard Locke and his wife Janet of CA, Robert Locke and his wife Janice of Westwood, Jean Hunt of Plymouth and Joseph J. "Bud" McCluskey, Jr. and his wife Mary of UT. Grandfather of Olivia Locke and Vivian and Callen Smith. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends invited to attend a funeral service at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday morning at 10. Visiting Hours at Sunday 4-7 pm. Burial Mt. Hope Cemetery, Boston. Veteran United States Army. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019