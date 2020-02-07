Boston Globe Obituaries

Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
EDWARD J. MALIFF


1964 - 2020
EDWARD J. MALIFF Obituary
MALIFF, Edward J. Age 55, of Wrentham, MA passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2020.

Ed was born in Brockton on February 5, 1964. He was the son of Betty Lou (Bump) Maliff and late Edward Maliff, Sr.

Ed was a graduate of Whitman-Hanson High School and worked for Analog Devices for over 25 years.

Older brother to Keven and Michael and younger brother to the late James Maliff.

Ed is also survived by his daughter Abigail, whom he loved spending time with. Abby and her dad enjoyed watching movies together. They also enjoyed a competitive game of Scrabble with Mammy. The bond they shared was very special.

Ed was an avid sports fan, he loved watching and playing all sports. He was also known for his competitive, no nonsense video game play.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Services on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at rotary circle), WHITMAN from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Funeral will begin immediately following the wake. Please feel free to send flowers to the funeral chapel at Plymouth Street, Whitman, MA 02382.

For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
