McCARTHY JR., Edward J. It is with profound sadness that the family of Edward (Eddie) James McCarthy, Jr., 60, of Milton and Chatham, announce his sudden passing on April 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine (Katie) Doonan McCarthy and cherished father of Edward (Teddy) James McCarthy, III. Eddie was the loving son of the late Edward James McCarthy and Martina C. Sullivan McCarthy. Eddie graduated from Xaverian Brothers High School in '78 and continued onto Northeastern University graduating in 1983. Upon graduation, Ed moved to New York and worked on Wall Street becoming a highly respected bond trader at a very young age He started his career with Carroll, McEntee & McGinley, and then joined County NatWest Government Securities, where he made lifelong friends at both institutions. Ed made his way back to the Boston area and joined Fidelity Investments in 1989. Eddie was Vice President and traded Government Bonds for Fidelity Capital Markets until his retirement in 2017. Eddie was one of those rare people who was so easy to know. He was friendly to everyone he met, and had such a warm and welcoming demeanor…"a best friend to all." He was often seen in full golf attire, with coffee in hand, sporting shorts in mid winter. Eddie was a longtime member of Wollaston Golf Club in Milton, MA and the Eastward Ho! Country Club in Chatham, MA. He was a former member of the Milton-Hoosic Club in Canton, where he scored a hole in one in 1988 and won the coveted Robinson Invitational in 2006. Eddie is also survived by his brother-in-law Robert (Rob) Doonan and wife Karin of Cohasset, brother-in-law Jonathan (Jay) Doonan and wife Katie of Needham, sisters-in-law Marya Doonan of Naples, FL, and Gretchen (Noeltner) Doonan of Dedham. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, James M. (Jim) Doonan, Jr. and his loving in-laws, Dr. James M. and Mary P. Doonan. Ed was also the adored uncle of Patrick, Connor, Brendan, Ellen, Terence, and Cameron Doonan. Ed also leaves behind numerous beloved cousins. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit www.dolanfuneral.com for complete obituary and to send the family a sympathy message.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020