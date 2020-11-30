McCORMICK, Edward J. III Of Falmouth, MA and Norfolk, MA, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his wife and best friends, on November 25, 2020, after a long illness. Ed was married to Elizabeth Maitland McCormick for 33 years. Ed and Elizabeth practiced law together and raised their daughters Jacqueline and Julia in Norfolk, MA. Ed was born in Fort Knox, KY on January 28, 1953. He graduated from Xaverian Brothers High School in 1971 and from Providence College in 1975, where he was a proud member of the Friar's Club and the 1972-1974 football team, making lifelong best friends. He graduated from New England School of Law in 1978, where he met Elizabeth. Ed is survived by his wife Elizabeth, his daughters Jacqueline and Julia, his sons-in-law William P. Stillman, III and John L. Bruch, IV, as well as his mother Joan McCormick (nee Hughes) of Orleans, MA, his brother John P. McCormick of Brewster, MA, and many loving nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be from 9:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 584 West Falmouth Highway, WEST FALMOUTH, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon at St. Elizabeth Seton in Falmouth, before a private Burial. A Celebration of his Life will take place in the future in Falmouth when everyone can come together safely. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed's memory to the Cape Cod Baseball League, 14 Elishas Pond Road, Yarmouth Port, MA 02675. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
