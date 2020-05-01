Boston Globe Obituaries
|
EDWARD J. MILLAR


1931 - 2020
EDWARD J. MILLAR Obituary
MILLAR, Edward J. Passed away peacefully at Cape Cod Hospital on April 27, 2020 at the age of 88.

Edward was born in 1931 in Winthrop, MA to the late Athol and Emily (Person) of Revere, MA. He graduated from Revere High School and worked at Forbes Lithograph for several years and married the love of his life, Susan in 1958. He then worked at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere Beach where he was a fixture at the front windows for many years. During his time at Kelly's, he also worked for 26 years at American Airlines at Logan Airport. He served for 26 years as a reservist in the Air National Guard, with service at Otis Air Force Base and active duty in France and Germany during the Berlin Crisis of 1961-62.

It was during his service at Otis that Edward fell in love with the Cape and retired to Harwich in 1993. He very much enjoyed days at the beach, dinners out with his many friends from Harwich and Chatham and watching the Red Sox and Patriots. He enjoyed travelling frequently before and after retirement, especially to his beloved Ireland to visit his many McLaughlin/Hegarty cousins and extended families in Donegal and Derry.

Ed is survived by his wife of 61 years, Susan (Hegarty) of Mission Hill, his children, Edward of Winthrop, Paul and his wife, Carla (Bengtson) of Melrose and daughter Kristen Marie and husband, Joe of West Hartford, CT. Also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Griffin, Aisling, Cameron and Sinead and sisters-in-law Mary Jewell, Elizabeth Galvin and Elizabeth Hegarty and many beloved nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Robert.

Due to Covid-19, Services will be held at a later date. Donations in Ed's memory may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help (The Mission Church), 1545 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02020. Notes of comfort may be made to the family at MorrisOConnorBlute.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
