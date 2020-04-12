Boston Globe Obituaries
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
EDWARD J. MONDOR

EDWARD J. MONDOR Obituary
MONDOR, Edward J. Of Canton, passed away April 11th. Loving husband of Elda (Piana). Father of Michelle Mogan of Canton, Linda Mondor of Canton, and Cathy Mondor and her partner Richard Hand of Brockton. Grandfather of Nicholas Mogan and his wife Justine of NJ. Great-grandfather of Jordon Mogan of NJ. Brother of Jean Knowles of Topsfield, Robert Mondor and his wife Barbara of Stoughton, Patricia McGowan of NH, and the late Louise McNally, Helen Campisano, Claire Dwyer, and Eleanor MacRae. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid-19 Health Department directives, Services will be private and a Memorial Service to Celebrate his Life will be held at a later date. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020
