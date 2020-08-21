Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Church
2254 Massachusetts Ave.
N. Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD MULLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD J. MULLEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD J. MULLEN Obituary
MULLEN, Edward J. Of Everett, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Christ on August 19, 2020. Beloved husband of 37 years to Cheryl A. (Smokler) Mullen. Brother of Frank Mullen of FL, Patricia Machado of RI, and the late Mary "Maizie" Mullen. Also survived by his loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, cousins and his stepsons, Brian Ross, Derek Ross, his wife Marji, and their family. Edward served his country proudly in the United States Army and worked for 42 years in the United States Post Office. He took care of his beloved mother Mae and sister to the end and was a devoted husband and uncle. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours Tuesday, August 25th from 9 – 10:30 AM at the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. John Church, 2254 Massachusetts Ave., N. Cambridge at 11 AM. Services will conclude with interment at Cambridge Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ALS or Leukemia Foundation. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -