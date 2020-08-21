|
|
MULLEN, Edward J. Of Everett, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Christ on August 19, 2020. Beloved husband of 37 years to Cheryl A. (Smokler) Mullen. Brother of Frank Mullen of FL, Patricia Machado of RI, and the late Mary "Maizie" Mullen. Also survived by his loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, cousins and his stepsons, Brian Ross, Derek Ross, his wife Marji, and their family. Edward served his country proudly in the United States Army and worked for 42 years in the United States Post Office. He took care of his beloved mother Mae and sister to the end and was a devoted husband and uncle. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours Tuesday, August 25th from 9 – 10:30 AM at the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. John Church, 2254 Massachusetts Ave., N. Cambridge at 11 AM. Services will conclude with interment at Cambridge Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ALS or Leukemia Foundation. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020