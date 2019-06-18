NANTOSKI, Edward "Eddie" J. Jr. Of Methuen, MA passed away suddenly on June 16, 2019. Eddie was raised in Andover, MA by his parents, the late Edward and Genevieve Nantoski. He attended Andover High School and graduated from the Hyde School in Bath, ME. He went on to attend Ohio-Wesleyan University and then finished his college years at Art and Design school in Boston. After school, Eddie owned and operated Nantoski Construction for many years and then opened Sportsfan Attic Inc. on Main Street in North Andover, which he owned and operated for over 18 years. Eddie's passion outside of his family was bass fishing, watching Boston sports and playing with his grandson Logan who affectionately called him "Papa." He will be missed dearly by his loving wife of 42 years, Diane (Scimeca) Nantoski, adoring daughter, Ashlee Lazzari, and her husband Eric and their son Logan of Natick. He is also survived by his cousin Jeanette Smith and her husband Peter of Worcester; his loving sisters-in-law, Marie Jenkins of Worcester, Elizabeth Giallanella and husband Joe of North Andover, and Patty Pennelli of Andover, as well as his many nieces, nephews and friends. To know Eddie was to love him. He will always be remembered for his larger than life personality, infectious smile, kind heart and sense of humor. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are invited to Calling Hours on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the John Breen Memorial Funeral Home, 35 Merrimack St., NORTH ANDOVER, MA 01845. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eddie's name to the : P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. For online condolences, please visit www.breenfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary