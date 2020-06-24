|
O'DONOGHUE, Edward J. Age 76 of Jefferson, ME, formerly of Bridgewater, MA, passed away on June 21st surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lowell on September 1, 1943, the only son of 7 children of the late Edward J. and Ursula O'Donoghue. He earned a Bachelors of Science degree in Education at Boston State College (1968). An accomplished athlete, he was the first NCAA All American at BSC (Hammer Throw 1967). His lifetime commitment to education and sports included obtaining a Masters degree in Educational Administration with Distinction at Boston College (1984) and placing 2nd as a MA Powerlifting Champion (Bench Press). A dedicated teacher, coach, and administrator, he taught at West Bridgewater Junior-Senior High School, at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School and served as Assistant Headmaster and Headmaster at BRRHS. He then served as the first Superintendent of the Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District (1989-1999), followed by appointment as Interim Superintendent of Frontier Regional School District and Union 38. Beloved husband of Marsha (Bowen); devoted father of Diana and E.J. O'Donoghue; father-in-law of Sheryl (Szeflinski); and cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Taylor and Téa. He is also survived by sisters Ann Stackpole, Tricia and Maura O'Donoghue; cousins, Ted and Mary Ann O'Connell; as well as his much loved brothers and sisters-in-law; and many dear nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Public Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00pm, on Monday, June 29th at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, DAMARISCOTTA, ME. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distancing is asked to be observed. A private Funeral Mass and Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church in Newcastle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: St. Joseph Church, c/o Father Paul, 133 Middle Street, Farmington, ME 04938; or to St. Patrick Church, c/o Ann Carlton, PO Box 598, Newcastle, ME 04553. Condolences for his family may be expressed by visiting: www.StrongHancock.com
Published in The Boston Globe from June 25 to June 26, 2020