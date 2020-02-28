Boston Globe Obituaries
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Charles Chapel
51 Hall Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
EDWARD J. O'LEARY


1946 - 2020
EDWARD J. O'LEARY Obituary
O'LEARY, Edward J. Of Waltham, February 26, 2020. Husband of Catherine F. (Rafferty) O'Leary. Father of Joseph E. O'Leary (Michelle) of Atkinson, NH and Lisa M. Braima (Johnny) of Waltham. Grandfather of Nicholas O'Leary, Brendan Braima, Logan and Matthew O'Leary. Brother of James O'Leary of Arlington and the late William O'Leary. Family and friends will honor and remember Ed's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Tuesday, March 3rd from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Charles Chapel, 51 Hall Street, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
