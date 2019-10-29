Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Agnes Church,
Arlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD ROCHE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD J. "NED" ROCHE Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD J. "NED" ROCHE Jr. Obituary
ROCHE, Edward J. Jr. "Ned" Of Arlington. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Roseanne (Santosuosso), with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Loving father of Kevin Roche and his wife Ellen, Edward and his wife Kathy, Michael and his wife Ghislaine, Karen DeAlmeida and her husband Joe, all of Arlington, and John and his wife Lisa of Wilmington. Brother of the late Lawrence, William and Ruth Roche. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Ned was a professional engineer, Korean War army veteran and a member at Meadow Brook Golf Club in Reading for over 60 years. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Saturday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Friday 4-8 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Saint Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now