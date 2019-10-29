|
|
ROCHE, Edward J. Jr. "Ned" Of Arlington. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Roseanne (Santosuosso), with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Loving father of Kevin Roche and his wife Ellen, Edward and his wife Kathy, Michael and his wife Ghislaine, Karen DeAlmeida and her husband Joe, all of Arlington, and John and his wife Lisa of Wilmington. Brother of the late Lawrence, William and Ruth Roche. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Ned was a professional engineer, Korean War army veteran and a member at Meadow Brook Golf Club in Reading for over 60 years. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Saturday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Friday 4-8 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Saint Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019