|
|
SAMPSON, Edward J. Jr. Age 77, of North Andover, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 after a lengthy period of declining health and multiple hospitalizations with his devoted wife by his side. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Kathleen, and their fantastic feline "Ginger." He is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Honor and Bill Jutila, sister-in-law Nancy Crowley, much loved nieces and nephews: Honor Marie and Jay Davis, Jennifer and Chris Grahn, Bill Jutila and partner Mindy Bregoli, Patrick and Karen Crowley and Susan Norton; his beloved grandnieces and grandnephews: Madison Davis, Meghan Davis, Emma Davis, Caitlin Grahn, Samantha Grahn, Michael Crowley, Dayna Crowley, Daniel Crowley, Arthur Norton, III and Taylor Norton. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Eleanor Sampson, his sister-in-law Barbara J. Crowley and his brother-in-law John F. Crowley, Jr. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home in METHUEN. The wake will be held at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway in Methuen (see mmmh.org for directions) on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2:00 – 6:00 PM. Ed's Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Parish, 118 South Broadway (Route 28), Lawrence, MA. Funeral attendees are asked to please meet directly at the church on Monday morning. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a contribution in Ed's memory to either the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, Inc., Post Office Box 463, Methuen, MA 01844-0463 or St. Patrick Parish, 118 South Broadway, Lawrence, MA 01843-1427. For directions and online guestbook, please visit the funeral home website, www.pollardfuneralhome.com Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home 233 Lawrence St. Methuen (978)687-7300 www.pollardfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Edward J. Jr. SAMPSON
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020