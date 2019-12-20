Boston Globe Obituaries
EDWARD J. TOBIN

EDWARD J. TOBIN Obituary
TOBIN, Edward J. Age 91, of Boston, passed away on December 17, 2019. Former Boston Police Sergeant for 30 years, followed by 35 years with the Suffolk County Sheriff Department. An army Veteran of World War II.

Beloved Husband of the late Carmella Tobin and survived by his loving wife Barbara McTigue-Tobin. Loving father of Robin, Kathleen, and Michael Tobin. Beloved father-in-law of Phyllis Ricci, Louise Silver, and Nancy Tobin. Cherished stepfather of Michael McTigue, Patti McTigue, and Donna McTigue-Sfaellos. Dear brother of the late William Tobin and Helen Minichiello. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brother-in-law.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, from 2pm to 6pm, in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON. Valet attendants at the front door. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, at 10am, in St Joseph's Church, 68 William Cardinal O'Connell Way, Boston, MA 02114. Services will conclude with Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Edward's memory to:

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 21, 2019
