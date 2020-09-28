WALSH, Edward J. Retired Deputy Superintendent of the Boston Police Department Edward J. Walsh, died peacefully at age 98 in his daughter's home in New Haven, Connecticut on September 27, 2020. Born in South Boston in 1922, Eddie starred at football at South Boston High School, and then, in World War II, served in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific on the USS Bataan for 4 years. He returned to South Boston in 1945 to marry his beloved Dorothy Kinsella, who lived 47 steps from his house on 2nd St. In 1955, Eddie joined the Boston Police Department and found his true calling. Awarded 2 gold medals in 18 months, he was soon promoted to detective. Blessed with a photographic memory and a small army of contacts, he joined the Organized Crime Squad and was ultimately promoted to Deputy Superintendent. He received multiple commendations from the State Police and FBI. On his retirement, the Boston Globe, in a front- page story, characterized him as the "quintessential street cop". John Henning of WCVB TV called him a "legend on the streets", and Boston Police Commissioner Francis Roache labeled him as "one of the most talented and dedicated police officers in the history of the Boston Police Department". The true legend of Eddie Walsh, however, was as a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was always there to help someone in need. In retirement, he kept his grandchildren busy selling baseball cards at Fenway Park and at Shamrock Baseball Cards in Harwichport. His grandchildren could also count on boat rides at the Cape, a card and check on birthdays, and a deposit in the "big bank" for helping out with the cards. When his adored Dot developed cancer, he gave her remarkable care and devotion for 10 years. Eddie spent his last 9 years with his daughter Kathleen and her family in New Haven, Connecticut. He became a fixture on the front porch, a faithful participant in Memorial Day and Veterans' Day events, an avid communicant at the St. Thomas More Chapel at Yale, and a regular volunteer in the Chapel's Soup Kitchen. Ed was predeceased by his wife Dorothy and son James. He leaves his children Edward (Mary) Walsh, Kathleen (Leo) Cooney, Dorothy (William) Brown, Michael (Kate) Walsh, Kelly (Carmen) Tammaro, Kerry Callahan, and Brian (Kathy) Walsh, along with 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Due to the ongoing health crisis, a private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Brendan's Church. Contributions may be made in Eddie's memory to the Father Robert Beloin Fund, St. Thomas More Chapel, 268 Park St., New Haven, Connecticut 06511. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
