Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
WINSOR, Edward J. Of Woburn, formerly of Lexington, January 2, 2020. Husband of the late M. Bernice White Winsor (Babin). Father of Thomas A. White and his wife Chong-Cha of Lexington, Claire M. Clark and her husband Donald of Sandwich, Karen A. Wentzell and her late husband Paul of Woburn, and Michael E. White and his girlfriend Joanne Peterson of Campton, NH. Brother of the late Robert E. Winsor. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Michelle, Jennifer, Jessica, Christopher, Brian, Danielle, Paul, J.J., and Matt, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and by his longtime companion, Nancy Pisiello of Carlisle. Edward was a United States Army Veteran.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 4th at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON at 11am. Visiting Hours, immediately prior to the service, from 9am to 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in his memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020
