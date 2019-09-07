|
FOLEY, Edward John Passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at his home in Billerica, MA at the age of 73 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ed was born in 1946 in Greenfield, MA to Bernard and Mae Foley. He attended St. John's High School in Shrewsbury, MA, class of 1964, and College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA, class of 1968, majoring in Mathematics and History. He enrolled as an officer in the Navy serving on the USS WASP for five years after college and earned a business degree from the University of Michigan in 1986. He married the love of his life, Judith Ann McElligott, in 1972, with whom he raised their family in Billerica, MA. He worked in computer programming at John Hancock for 20 years, advancing to management, and his own business, PASA, for 25 years.
Ed will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Judith; son, Michael and his wife Lisa; daughter, Mary Donaghey and her husband Daniel; and grandchildren Brandon and Brenna Donaghey. Ed will also be fondly remembered by his brother, Bernard and his wife Kathleen; his brother, James and his wife Rosalie; his sister, Anne Marie Ayotte; and many other members of loving family.
A wake will be held on Tuesday, September 10, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Road (Rt. 3A), BILLERICA, MA. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 11, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Theresa's Catholic Church at 466 Boston Road in Billerica, MA. A private military burial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to either: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019