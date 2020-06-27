|
SMITH, Edward John Jr. Of Raynham, passed away on June 24, 2020, at the age of 80, after a short illness. Ed was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing. Beloved husband of 48 years of Helen (O'Donoghue) Smith of Raynham, father of Kevin Michael Smith of FL, brother of Paula Demming of Wilmington and her late husband David, Deborah Acton and her husband James of Pepperell, and James Smith and his wife Diane of FL. He was the eldest child of the late Flora (Young) Smith and Edward J. Smith, Sr., son-in-law to the late Mary (Walsh) O'Donoghue, brother-in-law of the late Gerard F. and Barbara (Marino) O'Donoghue, Jr., the late John J., and Beverly (Young) O'Donoghue, and Robert and Jeanne (Ouellette) O'Donoghue. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ed was born in Cambridge where he was raised and educated. He worked for 38 years for the Polaroid Corporation it the Cambridge and New Bedford sites. He was well liked and received special recognition from the employees at the New Bedford location for his role as a morale booster and his efforts to make the worksite a pleasant place to work. He was a devoted employee who was proud to be associated with Polaroid and always did his best to make the company succeed. He was a past member of the National Guard. He loved to play softball and enjoyed all sports. His hobbies included time spent with family, travel, pet related causes and reading. He loved nothing more than to spend time walking the lake with his precious black lab, Cody. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com Prophett-Chapman
